Strong wind gusts, scattered mountain snow showers expected Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – The storm system that brought rain to the area Wednesday is responsible for a gusty wind at times Thursday. Peak gusts will range between 25 and 40 mph, possibly knocking over trash cans, tree limbs, basketball nets, etc.

Gusty wind, mountain snow showers Thursday

Cold air rides that wind and rises up the higher terrain, resulting in periodic snow showers along our west-facing slopes. While a few novelty flakes will be possible outside of that, accumulation looks scarce again.

Expected snow accumulation through Thursday

Come Friday and Saturday, high pressure becomes the more dominant force in our weather. This means a calmer wind and brighter sky. Saturday will be the warmer of the two days by the afternoon.

Not quite as windy but still cold Friday

The storm track remains active at times Sunday through next week, but the bulk of cold air rests to the north and west of the area.

Weather pattern through the weekend of 1/28 and 1/29/2023

For now, the chance of widespread winter weather is low. That said, there will be the chance for rain showers at times late Sunday into early Monday and again late next Tuesday into early next Wednesday.

