Febrrruary! Winter’s harsh wind returns at times Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – Another cold front took Thursday’s wet and wintry weather and pushed it east of us. Now in its wake, we’re turning windier and colder.

Peak wind gusts Friday will range between 25 and 35 mph at times, knocking over lightweight trash cans, basketball nets, etc.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Friday, 2/3/2023

High temperatures will mostly be in the 30s Friday afternoon despite increasing sunshine.

The air will be turning bone dry, thanks to the presence of a Canadian air mass.

Once the wind lets up, expect overnight temperatures to drop into the teens.

Temperature forecast for Friday, 2/3/2023

That might limit the amount of time you spend outside Saturday, despite the fact that we’ll once again see more sun.

Clouds increase Sunday, but we’ll manage to reach into the 50s by the afternoon.

Weekend plan forecast for 2/4 and 2/5/2023

Get used to that! Much of next week looks unseasonably warm as highs reach the 50s and 60s.

A wind out of the west and southwest will pump that warmer air into the region.

High temperatures will be around 10 to 15° throughout much of next week

Our next shot of rain looks to arrive late next Wednesday into next Thursday. Snow avoids us - much like it has all winter - through at least the next several days.

