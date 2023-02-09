Warm, windy Thursday; wet, wintry weather possible Super Bowl Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – Our taste of spring continues Thursday, but with a little help from the wind. A breeze out of the south really kicks in heading into the afternoon with gusts of 25 to 35 mph being possible.

Despite clouds, that will be enough to push our temperatures well into the 60s again during the afternoon. Overnight lows will only be in the 40s and 50s.

Forecast for Thursday, 2/9/2023

Our front that’s partially responsible for this wind will slow down, allowing another storm to ride along it Friday.

Most of the rain associated with that will stay south and east of the area Friday.

What we're tracking on Friday, 2/10/2023

This storm needs to be watched heading into the weekend, as it cuts itself off from the rest of the air pattern and moves more slowly.

It will try to generate its own cold air, meaning that we likely see rain to start Saturday night.

- How low to the ground the cold gets will then determine who sees snow and/or sleet heading into Super Bowl Sunday.

- How heavily precipitation falls will determine what sticks since the ground is so warm.

What we're tracking on Sunday, 2/12/2023

When looking at a combination of forecast data, it’s possible that we see accumulating snow west of the Parkway.

It’ll be harder for that to happen farther east toward Lynchburg and Southside.

Snow probability for Super Bowl Sunday 2023

Download our free 10 News and weather apps to get frequent updates sent to you regarding this storm.

Regardless, we warm right back up beyond the weekend. Temperatures peak in the 50s and 60s throughout much of next week.