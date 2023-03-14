Look who came back! Wintry chill rides along strong wind gusts at times Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – We knew it would happen - cold air would come back to bite us. Well...here it is!

Along with the cold comes the chance for snow showers on the west-facing slopes. Several inches are expected toward Whitetop, Snowshoe, Quinwood and the higher elevations of Highland County.

Snowfall expected on the west-facing slopes Tuesday

For the rest of the area, high temperatures Tuesday will only reach the 30s in the New River Valley and Highlands. We’ll peak in the 40s in the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 3/14/2023

Winds gust between 30 and 45 mph (again), so either weigh down or bring in hanging baskets, empty trash cans, basketball nets, trampolines, etc.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Tuesday, 3/14/2023

This sets us up with a bitterly cold wind chill at times late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Lowest wind chills expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

Temperatures dip well below freezing even into Thursday morning as the wind backs off a bit.

St. Patrick’s Day starts in the 40s as clouds increase. This comes with a storm system that brings us rain showers at times later into Saturday morning.

What we're tracking by St. Patrick's Day - 2023

We’ll reach the 60s Thursday and Friday afternoons, but a cold snap returns for the upcoming weekend.

