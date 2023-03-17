TONIGHT: 10 p.m. Weather Update – March 17, 2023 | Southwest, Central Virginia

High pressure sends warm, moist air towards the cold front which lifts it to form rain

It’s turning colder this weekend, and the winds are coming back, too.

Grab your jacket and maybe even your umbrella - Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich will let you know when the showers will end and when a hard freeze is back in the forecast live at 10 p.m. tonight.

Waiting for the livestream to begin? Refresh your page at 10 p.m. to watch it once it begins.

For more details on the forecast, check out this article.

Catch Your Local Weather Authority live on Mondays and Fridays wherever you stream WSLS for the latest weather updates in your neck of the woods.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.