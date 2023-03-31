46º

WATCH: 7:35 a.m. Weather Update – March 31, 2023 | Southwest, Central Virginia

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Your Local Weather Authority (WSLS)

Happy Friday! Your Local Weather Authority is tracking a powerful storm system that will produce a regional outbreak of severe weather Friday from states as far south as Louisiana to as far north as Wisconsin.

Be sure to grab your umbrella and jacket because we will see occasional showers during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels breaks down what you can expect in the forecast this weekend.

If you missed it, you can watch it here.

For more details on the forecast, check out this article.

Catch Your Local Weather Authority live on Mondays and Fridays wherever you stream WSLS for the latest weather updates in your neck of the woods.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

