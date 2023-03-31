WATCH: 7:35 a.m. Weather Update – March 31, 2023 | Southwest, Central Virginia

Happy Friday! Your Local Weather Authority is tracking a powerful storm system that will produce a regional outbreak of severe weather Friday from states as far south as Louisiana to as far north as Wisconsin.

Be sure to grab your umbrella and jacket because we will see occasional showers during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels breaks down what you can expect in the forecast this weekend.

If you missed it, you can watch it here.

For more details on the forecast, check out this article.

Catch Your Local Weather Authority live on Mondays and Fridays wherever you stream WSLS for the latest weather updates in your neck of the woods.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.