DID YOU FEEL IT: Earthquake confirmed Thursday morning in Carroll County

HILLSVILLE, Va. – 7:00 a.m. Update

According to Carroll County Emergency Services, there have been no reports of damage or injuries due to the earthquake.

It was shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday that we first got reports of shaking in Carroll County.

Not long after, the USGS confirmed that it was a 2.7M earthquake that happened closer to the surface, which is why many in the area reported shaking. It’s the fourth earthquake to happen in our area in the last month, according to the USGS.

The seismic network at Virginia Tech detected the shaking shortly after the quake.

Seismic network at Virginia Tech detects Thursday's quake in Carroll County

When earthquakes of this magnitude, they’re often felt and any damage is minimal.

Magnitude and damage when it comes to Earthquakes

