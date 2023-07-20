Weather Authority Alert continues for Thursday afternoon storms

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE Thursday, July 20 - 3:30 a.m.
The worst of the weather Thursday will be with a cluster of storms over Kentucky and Tennessee. Energy feeding off that cluster, however, will be enough to bring scattered thunderstorms to the region after 1 or 2 p.m.
These will start southwest and move northeast up until about sunset. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in a Level 1/Marginal risk for severe thunderstorms.
Localized flooding will be possible, especially since there are places that are water-logged after the last week.
UPDATE Wednesday, July 19 - 11 p.m.
Watch the video above to see an update from Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich.
UPDATE: Wednesday, July 19 - Afternoon
Storms Wednesday will be isolated after a morning round of showers passed through. The better chance for storms and localized flooding arrives Thursday afternoon and evening.
UPDATE: Wednesday, July 19 - Morning
An early morning round of rain has left the 10 News viewing area, but not without causing damage to one house in Pittsylvania County.
REPORT: Lightning struck a chimney and started a fire in Pittsylvania County earlier this morning. Thankfully, any other storms the rest of the day will be very isolated. pic.twitter.com/htYRUWN8LY— Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) July 19, 2023
The main threat we’ll watch out for is localized flooding, given how wet the ground has become recently. A few storms will have the potential to produce localized wind damage or hail Thursday afternoon.
After Thursday, our Weather Authority Alert Day will expire. Humidity levels and storm chances decrease for the upcoming weekend.
Stay up to date with this most recent alert by downloading our free 10 News and weather apps.
When safe to do so, send pictures of any storms you see to Pin It.