Weather Authority Alert continues for Thursday afternoon storms

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE Thursday, July 20 - 3:30 a.m.

The worst of the weather Thursday will be with a cluster of storms over Kentucky and Tennessee. Energy feeding off that cluster, however, will be enough to bring scattered thunderstorms to the region after 1 or 2 p.m.

Weather Authority Alert continues for Thursday, 7/20/2023

These will start southwest and move northeast up until about sunset. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in a Level 1/Marginal risk for severe thunderstorms.

Severe weather outlook for Thursday, 7/20/2023

Localized flooding will be possible, especially since there are places that are water-logged after the last week.

Flood risk based on rainfall over the past week

UPDATE Wednesday, July 19 - 11 p.m.

UPDATE: Wednesday, July 19 - Afternoon

Storms Wednesday will be isolated after a morning round of showers passed through. The better chance for storms and localized flooding arrives Thursday afternoon and evening.

UPDATE: Wednesday, July 19 - Morning

An early morning round of rain has left the 10 News viewing area, but not without causing damage to one house in Pittsylvania County.

REPORT: Lightning struck a chimney and started a fire in Pittsylvania County earlier this morning. Thankfully, any other storms the rest of the day will be very isolated. pic.twitter.com/htYRUWN8LY — Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) July 19, 2023

The main threat we’ll watch out for is localized flooding, given how wet the ground has become recently. A few storms will have the potential to produce localized wind damage or hail Thursday afternoon.

Storm threats for Wednesday and Thursday

After Thursday, our Weather Authority Alert Day will expire. Humidity levels and storm chances decrease for the upcoming weekend.

Humidity levels dropping late this week into the weekend

