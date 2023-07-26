Hottest weather of 2023 to arrive through the end of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – A heat wave is defined as three consecutive days or more of 90° heat/above-average heat. That’s exactly what we’ll see to close out the week. That all starts Wednesday, as high temperatures reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 7/26/2023

A stray storm can’t be ruled out solely due to the combination of heat, humidity and air rising up certain mountains.

Come Thursday, we’ll be even hotter. High temperatures for most of us reach well into the 90s.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 7/27/2023

A weak boundary nearby may be enough to trigger hit-or-miss storms after 4 p.m. or so. That said, it looks like the greater concentration of showers and storms will be farther north.

Severe weather outlook for Thursday, 7/27/2023

The high heat continues Friday and Saturday, which will likely be the hottest days of 2023 so far. Combine that with the humidity, and it will feel like 100° or higher in parts of the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg Area and Southside.

Heat index projections for Friday, 7/28/2023

A few things to keep in mind on these exceptionally hot days:

- Take breaks if working outside, or limit your time working to the morning and evening hours.

- Drink plenty of fluids.

- Never leave a living thing in a hot car.

- Wear lightweight/light-colored clothing.

- Make sure the ceiling fan is spinning counter-clockwise, so that cooler air circulates downward.

Storms will fire up with a front nearby Saturday - and perhaps Sunday too. Some may become strong or severe.

Download our free weather app here to keep up to date on our heat wave and storm chances.