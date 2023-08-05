A Nice Start to Your Weekend! Saturday Will Be Warm With Partly Cloudy Skies. Storms Expected On Sunday.

ROANOKE, Va. – Today’s forecast calls for temperatures in the upper 80s for most of us, some will reach 90°. Partly cloudy skies are expected to build in through the course of the day. We aren’t expecting any rain today, however, there is a very low chance to see a stray pop up shower that may last a few minutes later on this afternoon.

Today will be nice. Perhaps a chance to get outdoors.

Load The Bus! This fantastic event takes place today from 10am-6pm , and gives to kids in need that are returning to school this upcoming week. The event will provide school supplies to hundreds of students. Since tax free weekend is no longer in effect this year, this event is expected to be crucial for some. The event takes place at local Walmart’s . Get out there and donate if you can.

3-hourly forecast today

Tomorrow brings the chance to see some severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk (1/5) for Sunday. As of now, the timing of scattered showers and storms is expected to start around the 2pm hour. Please be on the lookout tomorrow.

Monday also brings the chance to see severe weather, and is likely to be a bit more widespread than Sunday. A slight risk (2/5) is issued for Monday. We could see some gusty/damaging winds and hail in some of these storms. Please stay weather aware over the next two days. Your local weather authority is working to give you the most accurate and up to date information.

Sunday and Monday could bring severe weather.

Here is your extended forecast and a look at the next 7-days. Reminder that today and tomorrow is the ‘load the bus’ event taking place at local Walmart’s from 10am-6pm and helping students in need.

Saturday is pleasant and typical for Summer. Sunday and Monday offer the chance for severe weather. The middle of the week brings a slight cool down with lower dew points and clearer skies.

