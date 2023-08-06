Afternoon Storms Expected On Sunday, A Marginal Risk Is In Effect (1/5)

ROANOKE, Va. – Headlines over the few days include storms, severe weather, and a cool down. Sunday brings the chance at seeing thunderstorms with some going severe. Tomorrow (Monday) is an entirely different story. The Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced risk for all of our zones. Severe weather is expected tomorrow afternoon with many storms likely to go severe.

After the severe weather, we get back to normal just in time for the kids to go back to school.

Today's severe threat

This afternoon brings the threat of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could turn severe and could pack a punch. The majority of us are under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather this afternoon.

How radar looks at 4pm this afternoon.

Here is a look at 4:00PM this afternoon. Storms are expected to fire-up to the west and track east through the afternoon. The NRV and Highlands could see storms as early as mid-day.

What you need to know

Tomorrow, Monday August, 6th is a Weather Authority Alert Day. We will likely see damaging winds, hail, localized flooding and there is a very low chance at seeing a tornado.

The thunderstorm activity will be widespread and the risk includes all of our zones. The alert day will start tomorrow morning and last through the evening hours.

Tomorrow's Severe Weather Outlook

An enhanced risk (3/5) is something we don’t often see during this time year, but sure enough it covers our entire viewing area and all of west central Virginia.

We all need to be weather aware tomorrow due to the threats...

Tomorrow's storm threats

Damaging winds could impact us tomorrow afternoon. Some storms could pack a punch and offer the chance to see winds greater than 60mph. We could also see some large hail in a few storms. Localized flooding is also a concern as rain totals could add up over the next two days. The tornado threat for tomorrow is low, but it is not zero.

A look at the next 7-days

Here is a look at your extended forecast!

*Reminder*

A Weather Authority Alert Day has been issued for tomorrow and we all need to be weather aware as some storms could get nasty.

