COMING UP: Tracking severe weather threats headed our way | Appcast - Aug. 6, 2023

A Weather Authority Alert Day goes into effect Monday, and we’re working for you to break down what you can expect in your area.

Here are the topics Meteorologist Marshall Downing will cover in this evening’s Appcast:

When you can expect storms

Which areas will see the strongest storms

How long severe weather threats are expected to stick around

The potential for damaging winds, hail, and possible tornadoes

You can find a full breakdown of the forecast here.

