75º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

COMING UP: Tracking severe weather threats headed our way | Appcast - Aug. 6, 2023

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Marshall Downing

Tags: WAAD, Your Local Weather Authority, Weather, Severe Storms, Appcast
Your Local Weather Authority (WSLS)

A Weather Authority Alert Day goes into effect Monday, and we’re working for you to break down what you can expect in your area.

Here are the topics Meteorologist Marshall Downing will cover in this evening’s Appcast:

  • When you can expect storms
  • Which areas will see the strongest storms
  • How long severe weather threats are expected to stick around
  • The potential for damaging winds, hail, and possible tornadoes

You can find a full breakdown of the forecast here.

And as always, we’d love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us through Pin It for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email

Marshall Downing presents the weather Saturday and Sunday evenings at 6:00 PM and 11:00 PM, and you can see him during the week at 12:00 PM and 5:30 PM.

email