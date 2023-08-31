YOUR PHOTOS: Clouds from Idalia illuminate the sky during Wednesday sunset

ROANOKE, Va. – Though tropical systems - like Idalia - can wreak havoc, they can also be responsible for beauty miles away.

That was the case Wednesday evening when the sky transitioned between shades of yellow, orange, red, purple and pink.

Ice and increased water vapor from Idalia’s outer clouds filtered out the sunlight, exposing different colors to our eyes.

Moneta

In Layman’s terms, Idalia’s clouds made a pretty sunset.

You guys knocked it out of the park with your pictures, and we wanted to give you a shoutout.

