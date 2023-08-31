67º
YOUR PHOTOS: Clouds from Idalia illuminate the sky during Wednesday sunset

Thank you for submitting your sunset photos through Pin It.

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Clouds from Idalia made for a gorgeous sunset Wednesday evening. Photo: Lauren B. Clark - Timberlake (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Though tropical systems - like Idalia - can wreak havoc, they can also be responsible for beauty miles away.

Billy Foutz
0
Roanoke

That was the case Wednesday evening when the sky transitioned between shades of yellow, orange, red, purple and pink.

Neil C

Sunset over Blacksburg Country Club

0
Roanoke

Ice and increased water vapor from Idalia’s outer clouds filtered out the sunlight, exposing different colors to our eyes.

Sunset at East Lake Community Church in Moneta

0
Moneta

In Layman’s terms, Idalia’s clouds made a pretty sunset.

You guys knocked it out of the park with your pictures, and we wanted to give you a shoutout.

Josie Scottie

Galax VA #justlookup

0
Roanoke

Alexander Tso
0
Radford

