Stay cool! High heat expected for the ‘unofficial end to summer’

High pressure leads to high heat and low storm chances Monday through Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Labor Day is often called the “unofficial end to summer.” If that’s the case, then summer is going out with a bang this time around.

High pressure over the Eastern U.S. leads to sinking air. This compresses the air, which leads to higher heat and lower storm chances.

High temperatures Monday and Tuesday reach the 85 to 90° range in the mountains and 90 to 95° range in the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside.

High temperature forecast for Monday and Tuesday afternoons

It may feel like it’s near 100° Tuesday through Thursday in Lynchburg and Southside.

Make sure the kids have plenty of water and/or electrolytes if they’re going to be at any after-school practices.

High pressure breaks down later in the week, which will allow storm chances to return to the forecast Thursday through Saturday.

Scattered thunderstorms expected later in the week

A number of exciting events will be happening in our area, including the Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival, Blue Ridge Rock Fest and football.

Blue Ridge Rock Fest 2023 forecast as of Monday, 9/4/2023

Make sure you have our weather app downloaded, so you can stay up to date on the latest forecasts ahead of a busy weekend.