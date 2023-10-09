Look up! Annular solar eclipse to be visible across most of the U.S. Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – An annular solar eclipse will be visible across much of the U.S. Saturday, October 14, 2023. A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and the earth.

‘Annular’ refers to the fact that the moon will be quite a distance away from the sun, meaning that the sun is never fully obscured like it was during the solar eclipse of 2017.

Annular solar eclipse 10/14/2023

That said, more than a third of the sun’s surface will be blocked by the full moon around 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time in southwest Virginia on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Partial annular eclipse Saturday, 10/14/2023

If you have your specialized glasses from the eclipse of 2017, take a look up!

Reminder: you should only look directly at the sun if you have specialized viewing glasses.

The best places to be in the U.S. to view the upcoming eclipse will be from Oregon to Nevada, Utah to New Mexico, and parts of Texas.

Annular solar eclipse - 10/14/2023

Rain is in the forecast locally, so be sure to check back with our updated forecasts throughout the week.

In the spring of 2024, a total solar eclipse will be visible in the U.S. For that one, we’ll be closer to the path of totality.

Total solar eclipse - 4/8/2024

88% of the sun’s surface will be blocked by the moon in our area on April 8, 2024.