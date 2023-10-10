Gradually warming afternoons ahead of another weekend cold front

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday starts out cold with patches of fog, thanks to leftover moisture from Monday’s rain.

Increasing sunshine will result in a warmer afternoon but only by a few degrees. Another clear night will result in temperatures bottoming out in the 30s and 40s first thing Wednesday morning.

Temperature forecast for Tuesday, 10/10/2023

Make sure you check your tire pressure. I know my light came on Tuesday morning!

Wednesday and Thursday afternoons will get warmer, though we’ll watch a coastal system closely. If the upper level air pattern can pull it westward a little bit, we may have to factor in some rain Thursday.

Close call with rain Thursday

At the moment, it looks like most of it will miss us to the south.

Looking beyond Thursday, we’ll be tracking a strong cold front. Some showers may develop Friday night, but the better chance of rain develops Saturday.

Cold front to bring Saturday rain followed by cooler weather Sunday

Once this front passes, another shot of autumnal air arrives. A lot of us will have a hard time making it out of the 50s Sunday and next Monday.

Climate Prediction Center outlook for mid-October 2023

This front comes at an inopportune time for sky-watchers, as an annular solar eclipse happens Saturday.