Wednesday winds pick up following Tuesday soaker; calm weather through Thanksgiving

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday’s soaking rain was very much-needed. While it didn’t completely eliminate the drought, it did push us in the right direction toward getting there.

Behind that storm system, Wednesday is mostly dry and mostly cloudy. We’ll see peak wind gusts between 20 and 40 mph during the afternoon and evening.

Wind gusts peak between 20 and 40 mph Wednesday afternoon and evening

High temperatures reach the 50s. We’ll then drop into the 34 to 40° range first thing Thanksgiving morning. Our cold turkeys thaw out by the afternoon, as high temperatures reach toward 60°.

The forecast for Thanksgiving and Black Friday shows mostly calm and seasonable weather.

Whether you’re staying put or coming back home this coming weekend, the weather cooperates. The exception to that will be along the coast of the Carolinas Saturday and Sunday, as they’ll get some rain and wind.

The upper level air pattern is very disjointed, meaning no strong storm systems will develop. That limits our potential for widespread rain in the next several days.

Upper level air pattern looks disjointed, meaning that our chances for widespread precipitation stay low through at least the weekend.

The Climate Prediction Center’s 6-to-10 Day Temperature and Precipitation Outlooks reflect a cooling trend into next week. It also shows that most of next week will be dry too.

The Climate Prediction Center's outlook through December 1st shows colder and drier-than-average weather across our area.

To reiterate: while the rain Tuesday was great, it wasn’t quite enough to eliminate the drought. We’ll see if it’s enough to get rid of any burn bans.