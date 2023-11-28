Tuesday’s gone with the wind; wintry chill through Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – A Wind Advisory is in effect for the western half of our area through Tuesday afternoon.

This is where gusts of 30 to 45 mph will be expected at times.

It’s a good idea to weigh down things like Christmas inflatables, basketball nets, trampolines, etc. if you’re in these areas.

Here are a few things you can do to stay ahead of the stronger wind gusts Tuesday.

The wind will add an extra bite to the air too, as wind chills will range from about 20° in the mountains to about 35° in Southside.

Wind chills during the day Tuesday will range from about 20 degrees to 35 degrees.

The wind will then calm down at night. The combination of a cold airmass, bone-dry air and less wind will allow temperatures to plummet into the teens and lower 20s. For many, we haven’t seen that kind of cold in the morning since last February.

Low temperatures hit 16 to 22 degrees first thing Wednesday morning.

The tide starts to shift later in the week. The mornings will still be chilly, and the afternoons will be a little milder. Along with that, comes a more active storm track. This will produce the chance for rain Friday, Sunday and Monday.

The weather pattern turns wetter and milder late this week into the weekend.

For the most part, this is beneficial. Despite last Tuesday’s rain, we’re still in a drought. We will update you on the timing for each round of rain, plus how much rain we expect.

