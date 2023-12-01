Few weekend shower chances fall short of relieving severe drought

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday’s drought monitor continues to show “severe” drought across almost all of our area, and there isn’t a lot of relief in sight.

Showers Friday will be scattered during the late morning and early afternoon hours.

Scattered light rain showers move through late Friday morning into the afternoon.

Following that, there will be dry time. That’s at least good news for plans that may include Illuminights or the Conference USA Championship game at Liberty.

Saturday starts dry. If you want to take advantage of some milder weather, that would be a great time to put up some holiday lights too.

A steady stream of moisture allows more showers to move in Saturday evening. The heaviest rain will likely be south of here, but we’ll take any chance we can get.

Rain chances increase again Saturday evening.

Some showers may linger into early Sunday morning. Anything after that Sunday will be scattered. Despite increased clouds and shower chances, the weekend will be mild with highs in the 60s.

After a cool-down Friday, the rest of the weekend will be milder.

Expect a slight cool-down during the first half of next week. We’ll be breezy at times too through Tuesday and Wednesday. Occasional snow showers will target our west-facing slopes.

We'll turn colder and breezy at times next week with mountain snow showers.

Outside of that, much of next week is (yet again) dry. The 6-10 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows drier than average weather.

Climate Prediction Center outlook shows drier than average weather continuing into next week.

Looking beyond the extended forecast, it looks like our next chance for precipitation would be around December 11.

Download our free weather app here for updates on the ongoing drought and our forecast.