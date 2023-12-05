“Alberta Clipper” to bring isolated rain, mountain snow, a cold breeze through mid-week

Snow accumulation is mostly expected above the 3,000-foot level through Wednesday.

ROANOKE, Va. – Winter weather alerts are in effect for Grayson County along with the western halves of Greenbrier, Pocahontas and Highland Counties.

A quick-hitting storm system is forecast to come through late Tuesday into Wednesday. This “Alberta Clipper” is synonymous with isolated rain showers, mostly mountain snow, an increase in wind and a drop in temperatures.

We start by seeing isolated rain showers late Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Some cold air above us could result in either tiny pieces of hail or graupel (soft hail).

Isolated rain showers and mountain-top snow showers begin Tuesday evening.

As the air cools above us, snow will become more prominent above the 3,000-foot level Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Scattered bursts of snow will be possible Wednesday morning.

It is possible that we see streaky flurries and/or snow showers in parts of the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands. Accumulations, if any, would be very light and very scattered.

Snow accumulation is mostly expected above the 3,000-foot level through Wednesday.

That means you do not have to go raiding the bread, milk and toilet paper aisles!

Aside from that four-letter ‘s’ word, we’ll be colder and windy at times heading into Wednesday. Wind gusts will peak between 25 and 35 mph, mainly serving to make things feel colder than what the thermometer indicates.

Wind gusts will peak between 25 and 35 mph Wednesday.

The wind calms Thursday, and temperatures rise Friday and Saturday.

This rise in temperatures comes ahead of a deepening storm system that will increase rain chances Saturday night and Sunday.

Widespread rain is expected this Saturday night into this Sunday.

This has the chance to be a soaking rain, but we won’t know the exact times until forecast information becomes more defined Thursday and Friday.

