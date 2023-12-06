43º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Wintry weather makes an appearance for some overnight | Appcast - Dec. 5, 2023

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Jeff Haniewich, Chief Meteorologist

Tags: Your Local Weather Authority, Weather, Appcast

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich gives us a look at wintry weather expected for some of us, while others are left with chilly, spotty showers or just blustery weather.

For a full breakdown of the forecast, check out this article.

[It’s here! WSLS 10 Weather Authority releases 2023-2024 winter outlook]

As always, we’d love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us through Pin It for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. every weekday.

email

facebook

twitter