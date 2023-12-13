Tracking dry December weather prior to Nor’Easter potential this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – High pressure remains the dominant force in our weather the rest of the week. Sinking air associated with high pressure means we’ll stay dry with a clear sky overhead most of the time.

That should bode well for anyone trying to capture the Geminid meteor shower.

That same clear sky will lead to the combination of mild afternoons and cold mornings. Through Saturday, temperatures will start in the 20s but peak in the 40s and 50s.

Morning low temperatures start below freezing through Saturday, 12/16/2023

Cold air retreats northward heading into Sunday, while a powerful Nor’Easter rides the East Coast. For our purposes, location is key.

If the northern and southern branch of the jet stream stay disconnected, this will ride closer to the shore and keep us void of heavy rain and wind. If both branches phase together, that creates a stronger and more inland storm.

A Nor'Easter Sunday has the potential to bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts to the area.

The more inland path is the one that usually winds up happening in cases like this, so be ready for periods of rain and occasionally strong wind gusts Sunday into Monday.

This is almost purely a rain-maker. The chance of snow with this storm, or anything in the next one-to-two weeks is slim.

The chance for widespread snow stays low throughout at least the next week.

We discuss the odds of a White Christmas in 2023 in this article.