Rounds of rain through Wednesday AM could lead to post-Christmas travel trouble

Tuesday will be rainy at times.

ROANOKE, Va. – A Flood Watch is in effect for the southern Blue Ridge until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

A White Christmas was only in our dreams, but the radar lit up in green at times Christmas Day.

It will continue to do so Tuesday, as low pressure swirls to our west.

Expect most showers through at least midday to be near and to the west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

As the air begins to rise more, rain will fill in later in the day and turn more widespread.

Our heaviest rain and, therefore, our chance for localized flooding will arrive Tuesday evening into the overnight hours.

This slug of moisture will pull away to the east throughout the morning Wednesday.

Temperatures stay steady Tuesday, but a little breeze from the west Wednesday will push us well into the 50s and lower 60s.

As our area of low pressure finally gets shoved east Friday, it will try to produce scattered rain showers and mountain snow (mostly above 3,000 feet).

We’ll then turn windy Saturday with a dry and seasonable New Year’s Eve.

Come New Year’s Day, we’ll track a separate storm system that will try to mesh with our colder air in place.

Could this spell snow? It’s too soon to know for sure, as there are multiple moving pieces a week out.

At the moment, odds are low. That said, a pattern like this will need to be watched into the coming weeks and months.