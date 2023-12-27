Short stretch of mild weather to follow round of Wednesday morning rain

Rain continues into the morning commute for areas near and east of the Roanoke Valley.

ROANOKE, Va. – Off-and-on rain continues Wednesday morning, though most of it will gradually shift east of the Roanoke Valley. A light breeze out of the west takes over, leaving us mild and cloudy by the afternoon.

Breaks of sun Thursday will follow morning fog, leading us to another mild day.

High temperatures reach well into the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

We’ll turn colder in the final days of 2024, as low pressure gets closer to us. This will help draw down some colder air from above. A few scattered afternoon showers will be possible Friday. Scattered snow showers will mostly target areas above the 3,000-foot level.

Low pressure brings scattered rain showers and mountain snow showers Friday.

Beyond that, we’ll turn windy and cooler Saturday. New Year’s Eve is calm and seasonably chilly. Just make sure you’re bundled up for when the ball drops. Temperatures will mostly be in the 30s at that point.

Temperatures drop into the 30s as we ring in the new year.

Cold air will be in place to start 2024. At the same time, a storm system tries to get going in the Eastern U.S. The northern half and southern half of the pattern are out of sync, however, leading to a lesser chance of substantial rain and snow.

Most forecast data shows a storm in the Eastern U.S. that will have a hard time getting going around Jan 1 and Jan 2, 2024.

If by some chance that changes, we’ll be first to let you know.