Short stretch of mild weather to follow round of Wednesday morning rain

ROANOKE, Va. – Off-and-on rain continues Wednesday morning, though most of it will gradually shift east of the Roanoke Valley. A light breeze out of the west takes over, leaving us mild and cloudy by the afternoon.
Breaks of sun Thursday will follow morning fog, leading us to another mild day.
We’ll turn colder in the final days of 2024, as low pressure gets closer to us. This will help draw down some colder air from above. A few scattered afternoon showers will be possible Friday. Scattered snow showers will mostly target areas above the 3,000-foot level.
Beyond that, we’ll turn windy and cooler Saturday. New Year’s Eve is calm and seasonably chilly. Just make sure you’re bundled up for when the ball drops. Temperatures will mostly be in the 30s at that point.
Cold air will be in place to start 2024. At the same time, a storm system tries to get going in the Eastern U.S. The northern half and southern half of the pattern are out of sync, however, leading to a lesser chance of substantial rain and snow.
If by some chance that changes, we’ll be first to let you know.