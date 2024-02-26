‘Dude, where’s my snow?!’ Another (mostly) flakeless February in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – So far, the winter of 2023-2024 has been another disappointment to snow-lovers. We’ve had plenty of storm systems sweep through Virginia, but the cold air has been lacking most of the winter.

That lack of snow may not necessarily be a fluke either, according to recent data from Climate Central. More than 2,000 weather stations were surveyed, and 64% of them reported less snow than just a few decades ago.

A current snow analysis shows that roughly 14% of the Continental U.S. has snow on the ground, which is pitifully low for this time of year.

Aside from one week in January, widespread snow has avoided our area like the plague.

Most of us are six to twelve inches below normal on snowfall, and the Roanoke Valley has gone without snow for the second straight February.

Climatologically speaking, February is the snowiest month on record in our area. The last time we went back-to-back Februarys without snow in the Roanoke Valley was in the winter of 1998-1999.

As the old saying goes, “It ain’t over until the fat lady sings.” She might just be warming up her vocal cords, though.

On average, eleven percent of our annual snow comes in March, and the beginning of the month looks warmer than average.

With a warmer winter, we’re seeing trees budding weeks ahead of schedule in parts of our area.

This leads to a longer spring pollen season, among other things like pests.

Fortunately, this past weekend (and several others) was good for some local ski resorts. Pictured below is a post made by Wintergreen Resort after natural snow and optimal snow-making conditions.