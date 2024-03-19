Weather Authority Alert Day Issued For Wednesday, March 20th

In Effect For Most Of Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – A red flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service. Critical fire weather conditions are expected to occur Wednesday.

Wind Gusts and Dry Humidity

High wind gusts and low humidity are making fire conditions more than favorable. Burns are not advised until conditions improve.

Peak gusts between 30-40mph

Winds will be sustained anywhere from 10-20mph through the day, and will be gusting between 30-40mph at times.

Low Relative Humidity

Relative humidity, which is a measure for the amount of moisture in the air is very low tomorrow. Values in the 20s and 30s are expected for all of tomorrow.

Critical Fire Weather

To recap, tomorrow will bring critical fire weather. Any fires that start will be difficult to control.

