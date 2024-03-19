56º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Weather Authority Alert Day Issued For Wednesday, March 20th

A critical fire risk is in place for Wednesday due to high winds and dry conditions.

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

Tags: weather, Roanoke Weather, Your Local Weather Authority, Southwest Virginia, Virginia, warm, wind, gusty winds, breezy, march, red flag warning, fire weather, low humidity, relative humidity
Critical Fire Weather
In Effect For Most Of Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – A red flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service. Critical fire weather conditions are expected to occur Wednesday.

Wind Gusts and Dry Humidity

High wind gusts and low humidity are making fire conditions more than favorable. Burns are not advised until conditions improve.

Peak gusts between 30-40mph

Winds will be sustained anywhere from 10-20mph through the day, and will be gusting between 30-40mph at times.

Low Relative Humidity

Relative humidity, which is a measure for the amount of moisture in the air is very low tomorrow. Values in the 20s and 30s are expected for all of tomorrow.

Critical Fire Weather

To recap, tomorrow will bring critical fire weather. Any fires that start will be difficult to control.

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Parker was born and raised in central Florida. He first became interested in the weather at a young age when Hurricane Charlie passed directly over his house on August 13th, 2004. Since that day, he knew he wanted to be a Meteorologist.

email

facebook

twitter