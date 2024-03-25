Get out the feeders! Hummingbirds likely to return first two weeks of April

ROANOKE, Va. – Each spring, some of us wait on the return of hummingbirds. Though very small (usually 3-5″), these birds get quite the welcome party.

For those with feeders, be ready to have them out before the first two weeks of April.

That, according to the Mississippi State University Extension, is when the ruby-throated hummingbird most commonly reaches our area.

The average dates of when hummingbirds migrate northward.

Before you put out the feeders, be sure to know what to put out for these little hummers.

In a previous story we did, Ashley Peele, Ph.D., an avian ecologist and research scientist at Virginia Tech, told us, “I always recommend folks stick with glass feeders or feeders that are not plastic that won’t break down in the sun. For the food, the simplest thing is just white sugar and water. So during migration, it is one part sugar to three parts water and then during the breeding season, it is just one part sugar to four parts water.”

Recently, we’ve had one hummingbird reported in Cana, according to Hummingbird Central. They’re getting closer!

Hummingbirds typically migrate north when there’s a breeze from the south pulling warmer air into the region.

When looking at the Climate Prediction Center’s 6-to-10 Day temperature outlook, things look promising with at least some southerly component to the wind.

Warmer than average weather is expected March 30 through April 3.

Though this is exciting and encouraging news, we do want to give our annual reminder about frost and freezes. On average, our last freeze happens in April.

Now is a good time to plan for the garden, but we’d recommend holding off on planting anything that is sensitive to colder air.