Fingers crossed! Will clouds get in the way of our eclipse view next Monday?

88% of the sun will be covered by the moon Monday, April 8, 2024.

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday, April 8, a solar eclipse will briefly darken the sky in parts of the country.

It is important to note that we will not see totality (100% coverage of the sun) in southwest or central Virginia.

Below is a more accurate depiction of what you would see when looking through eclipse glasses during peak eclipse.

88% of the sun will be covered by the moon at 3:15 p.m. on April 8, 2024.

We broke down the timing, path of totality, where you can get glasses and local events happening in this article here.

The million dollar question becomes, “Will the sky clear up for it?”

Forecast data currently shows an area of low pressure over the Four Corners states of the U.S.

A southwest breeze around that will push in more warmth but the potential for some high-level cirrus clouds.

Cloud cover forecast at the time of peak eclipse Monday, April 8.

It is unclear whether or not we’ll be overcast, but our forecast currently calls for a mix of clouds and sunshine next Monday afternoon.

Here is a look at the timing of the eclipse and the average cloud cover in our area on April 8.

Here is a look at the timing of the eclipse and the average cloud cover in our area on April 8.

As is usually the case with something six days away, finer details like cloud cover are bound to change.