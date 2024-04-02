56º
WATCH: Timing out severe storms and when sunny skies will return | Appcast - April 2, 2024

The Appcast will begin at about 7:05 a.m.

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Your Local Weather Authority has issued a Weather Authority Alert Day due to the potential for severe storms in our region.

In an Appcast at about 7:05 a.m., meteorologist Chris Michaels will explain when storms will arrive, where they’ll hit the hardest and when sunshine will make a comeback.

As always, we’d love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us through Pin It for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.

