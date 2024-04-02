WATCH: Timing out severe storms and when sunny skies will return | Appcast - April 2, 2024

Your Local Weather Authority has issued a Weather Authority Alert Day due to the potential for severe storms in our region.
In an Appcast at about 7:05 a.m., meteorologist Chris Michaels will explain when storms will arrive, where they’ll hit the hardest and when sunshine will make a comeback.
As always, we'd love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area.
