WATCH: Timing out severe storms and when sunny skies will return | Appcast - April 2, 2024

Your Local Weather Authority has issued a Weather Authority Alert Day due to the potential for severe storms in our region.

In an Appcast at about 7:05 a.m., meteorologist Chris Michaels will explain when storms will arrive, where they’ll hit the hardest and when sunshine will make a comeback.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

As always, we’d love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us through Pin It for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.