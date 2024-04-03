68º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

WATCH: Timing out showers still to come | Appcast - April 2, 2024

Jeff Haniewich, Chief Meteorologist

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Your Local Weather Authority, Weather, Rain
Weather Authority Alert Day (WSLS)

Your Local Weather Authority has issued a Weather Authority Alert Day due to the potential for severe storms in our region.

Things are quiet right now, but the main event is still to come. Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich is here to let you know when a cold front moves through and if more showers are still to come.

As always, we’d love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us through Pin It for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. every weekday.

email

facebook

twitter

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email