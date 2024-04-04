Previewing the eclipse in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re gearing up to see the eclipse on Monday, it’s a good idea to know just when to see it. The mid-afternoon is the peak of the eclipse for our part of the country.

The moon crosses in front of the sun just before 2:00 PM

The eclipse begins at about 2:00 PM with increasing darkness through the next hour. By 3:15 the moon covers the sun by nearly 90%.

The sun is almost 90% covered at 3:15 PM

We still have lingering effects from the eclipse for the following hour and fifteen minutes. The eclipse finally ends here at 4:30 PM with a few hours of sunlight left. Sunset is at 7:49 on Monday.