WATCH: Looking ahead to the return of winter weather | Appcast - April 3, 2024

The severe weather threat is long gone, but now we turn our attention to the return of winter. Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich is here to let you know who has the best chance of seeing snowflakes.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

As always, we’d love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us through Pin It for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.