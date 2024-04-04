Winter fights back with strong gusts, mostly mountain snow Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – We’d issued a Weather Authority Alert Day earlier this week for potentially severe thunderstorms. That has since been cleared.

The same system that caused that is now the reason for strong wind gusts throughout the day Thursday. Gusts will peak between 30 and 45 mph late morning into the afternoon.

Wind gusts peak between 30 and 45 mph Thursday.

Riding these gusts, we’ll see snow piling up on the western slopes.

Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties, who were under tornado warnings Tuesday, are under winter storm warnings through Friday night. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Grayson County through Friday morning.

Snow piles up on the western slopes.

That said, some scattered snow showers and flurries will be around in parts of the New River Valley, higher elevations of the Roanoke Valley and the Highlands.

Scattered snow squalls will be possible in the western half of the area Thursday.

As surface temperatures rise, there will be scattered rain showers. Cold air above us, however, could lead to the development of hail or graupel. I explained the difference between the two in a Facebook post (below) Wednesday.

Temperatures manage to reach the 40s in the mountains and 50s elsewhere, and that’s essentially where our afternoons will camp out through Saturday.

High temperatures reach the 40s and 50s Thursday

Overnight lows will drop into the 30s through Sunday, and the wind will determine whether or not you a) see frost or b) you see freezing temperatures. A safe bet would be to bring any pets/plants inside, or cover your plants up for the time being.

We'll monitor the potential for frost and freezing temperatures Friday through Sunday mornings.

Aside from the chill Friday and Saturday, the weather for race weekend at Martinsville looks fine! We’ll be in the 60s for the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday afternoon.

Here's the forecast for the NASCAR races at Martinsville.

Finally, we’re eyeing the forecast for the Solar Eclipse Monday. At the moment, it looks like there will at least be some cloud cover.

There may be some cloud cover during the solar eclipse Monday.

We’ll know more in the coming days, as we get more high-resolution (detailed) forecast data.