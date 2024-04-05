Strong gusts to keep cold air, mountain snow locked in Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – Low pressure continues to swirl over the Northeast, resulting in a gusty wind at times Friday.

Similar to Thursday, our peak gusts will range between 30 and 40 mph. It’s enough to be a nuisance without creating damage or widespread power outages.

It’s also enough to keep afternoon highs in the 40s and 50s, and it’s enough to keep snow piling up on our western slopes.

I don’t think we see as much precipitation (rain, hail, graupel, snow) as what we saw Thursday, since the center of low pressure (rising air) is moving east.

Snow continues to accumulate on the western slopes Friday.

As low pressure continues to move away, the wind will gradually back off. Sunday will be the calmer of the two days this weekend.

Wind gusts gradually back down this weekend.

Each day starts with morning lows in the 30s, so protect any outdoor pets or plants.

Come Sunday afternoon, however, more sun and a southerly breeze will push afternoon highs into the 60s.

Planner for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race in Martinsville.

That same southwesterly flow by Monday will push more clouds into the region, and that could wind up getting in the way of our view for the solar eclipse.

Solar eclipse cloud cover forecast as of Friday, 4/5/2024.

We have any and all information on the eclipse in this linked article.

Eventually, this will translate to more moisture and warmth, leading to the daily chance for showers and thunderstorms next week.