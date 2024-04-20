WEEKEND FORECAST: Sun gradually increases Saturday before cool, grey Sunday

Highs reach the 70s Saturday, but only the 50s Sunday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday starts out with clouds, but the weather is mostly comfortable for the Blue Ridge Marathon.

Blue Ridge Marathon forecast for Saturday, 4/20/2024

We’ll turn breezy at times with increasing sun during the afternoon, which is great for the Kite Festival in Roanoke County.

High temperature forecast for the weekend of April 20 and April 21

Sunday is a cooler day, thanks to more clouds, a northeast breeze and the chance for some light afternoon rain near and south of the Roanoke Valley.

Rain is most likely in the southern half of the area Sunday afternoon/evening.

Once this area of cloudiness and/or rain clears, temperatures will tank heading into Monday morning. Some areas of frost will be possible both Monday and Tuesday mornings, especially in the New River Valley and Highlands.

Morning low temperatures Monday and Tuesday dip into the 30s and 40s.

Another frontal system brings the chance for a few hit-or-miss showers Wednesday, followed by another brief cool-down Thursday.

The chance for showers will be hit-or-miss Wednesday.

If you’re looking for the return of more consistent warmth, the Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day outlook shows the chance for that happening in the final week of April and first week of March.