WEEKEND FORECAST: Sun gradually increases Saturday before cool, grey Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday starts out with clouds, but the weather is mostly comfortable for the Blue Ridge Marathon.
We’ll turn breezy at times with increasing sun during the afternoon, which is great for the Kite Festival in Roanoke County.
Sunday is a cooler day, thanks to more clouds, a northeast breeze and the chance for some light afternoon rain near and south of the Roanoke Valley.
Once this area of cloudiness and/or rain clears, temperatures will tank heading into Monday morning. Some areas of frost will be possible both Monday and Tuesday mornings, especially in the New River Valley and Highlands.
Another frontal system brings the chance for a few hit-or-miss showers Wednesday, followed by another brief cool-down Thursday.
If you’re looking for the return of more consistent warmth, the Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day outlook shows the chance for that happening in the final week of April and first week of March.