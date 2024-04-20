59º
Join Insider

Weather

WEEKEND FORECAST: Sun gradually increases Saturday before cool, grey Sunday

Saturday is the pick day to get outside this weekend

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: weekend weather, weekend forecast, virginia weather, spring
Highs reach the 70s Saturday, but only the 50s Sunday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday starts out with clouds, but the weather is mostly comfortable for the Blue Ridge Marathon.

Blue Ridge Marathon forecast for Saturday, 4/20/2024

We’ll turn breezy at times with increasing sun during the afternoon, which is great for the Kite Festival in Roanoke County.

High temperature forecast for the weekend of April 20 and April 21

Sunday is a cooler day, thanks to more clouds, a northeast breeze and the chance for some light afternoon rain near and south of the Roanoke Valley.

Rain is most likely in the southern half of the area Sunday afternoon/evening.

[DOWNLOAD OUR APP for updates on the weekend forecast any time!]

Once this area of cloudiness and/or rain clears, temperatures will tank heading into Monday morning. Some areas of frost will be possible both Monday and Tuesday mornings, especially in the New River Valley and Highlands.

Morning low temperatures Monday and Tuesday dip into the 30s and 40s.

Another frontal system brings the chance for a few hit-or-miss showers Wednesday, followed by another brief cool-down Thursday.

The chance for showers will be hit-or-miss Wednesday.

If you’re looking for the return of more consistent warmth, the Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day outlook shows the chance for that happening in the final week of April and first week of March.

Warmer-than-average weather becomes more likely in the final days of April.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter

Recommended Videos