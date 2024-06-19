Heat stays manageable through Thursday, nears records this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – The big story later in the week will be the heat. We’ll get to that a few lines down, but let’s go in a more chronological order for now.

High pressure camps out over the Eastern U.S. the next several days.

A slight flow onshore around it will keep us from reaching dangerously hot levels Wednesday and Thursday.

High temperature forecast through Thursday, 6/19/2024

Aside from a few high, wispy clouds, expect sunshine the next two days.

Starting Friday, we’ll start to crank the mercury up a bit more.

This is partially thanks to a breeze coming down the mountains. In fact, Saturday and Sunday pose a “major” heat risk according to NOAA and the CDC.

Heat Risk Friday through Sunday

High temperatures in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside will reach 96° to 98°, which is close to record levels.

Nearing record high temperatures this weekend

If you must do any outside work or exercise, get it done early. Midday and the afternoon are going to be quite hot, though humidity levels shouldn’t be overbearing.

Avoid doing any strenuous work or exercise in the afternoons this weekend.

- Stay hydrated.

- Take breaks.

- Seek shade.

- Check on children/the elderly.

- Never leave any living thing in a hot car.

- Don’t walk bare foot/your pet’s paws on hotter surfaces like concrete or asphalt.

The other thing to consider is how dry we’re going to be throughout this hot stretch.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is indicating the potential for a “Flash Drought” to develop within the next one-to-two weeks.

A flash drought is possible in the next one to two weeks

In the tropics, we have one system that has the potential to become Alberto. There are two other systems (yellow circles) with low odds of development.