Heat intensifies through mid-week; storm chances scattered throughout too

High temperatures Wednesday afternoon get close to record levels once again

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Heat intensifies heading into Wednesday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a pleasant start to Tuesday morning, thanks to a drop in humidity since the weekend. Humidity levels will stay tolerable, but the heat will be taken up by a degree or two as compared to Monday.

Hourly planner for Tuesday, 6/25/2024

Once the wind starts coming down the mountains Wednesday, we’ll see high temperatures into the 90s almost area-wide. Factor in some added humidity, and you’ve got the heat index approaching triple digits around Lynchburg and Southside.

Peak heat index Wednesday afternoon

In addition to the heat and humidity, there will be the chance for a few sporadic storms late afternoon into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a Level 1 risk for severe weather, due to the isolated coverage of storms during the heat of the day.

We are under a Level 1 threat for severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

You can see that here from our in-house forecast model. Storms may start popping around 2 p.m. near and west of the Roanoke Valley.

Sporadic storms may begin popping as soon as 2 p.m. Wednesday

This chance will continue into the typical evening hours before a front moves through late at night into Thursday.

Scattered storm chances continue into the evening Wednesday.

We could use the rain too! Another front by the weekend at least offers up the chance for some more scattered afternoon and evening storms.

This doesn’t look like drought-busting rain, but we’ll take what we can get at this point in the game.

It’ll still be quite toasty heading into the weekend (and beyond).

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

