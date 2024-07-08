Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Tuesday, July 9th & Wednesday, July 10th

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday Midday update

We are extending the Weather Authority Alert Day into Wednesday because of intense heat and humidity.

Weather Authority Alert Day

While the remnants of Beryl are mostly to our north and west, we are feeling the large scale effects it is putting on the region. Humid air is being forced in from the south and is resulting in extremely high humidity across the mid-Atlantic. When we take this and the ambient air temperature into account, the heat index (feels like) will be in the triple digits yet again on Wednesday afternoon.

Tomorrow Afternoon

High amounts of moisture along with high temperatures make a great pairing for storms to get fired up. Tomorrow afternoon will feature isolated to scattered showers with a couple of storms packing a punch.

A look at tomorrow afternoon

Tuesday Morning Update

Intense heat continues today as temperatures quickly increase hour by hour.

Heating Up Quickly

Heat advisories are in effect for the highlighted counties. These areas will see heat index values upwards of 105° at times this afternoon.

Multiple heat advisories are in effect

Here is a look at how hot it will feel this afternoon. A southerly component to our wind, and high pressure just off the Atlantic coast are bringing an increase in temperatures and humidity.

A look at how hot it will feel today

Dangerous heat will return to the area Tuesday, with heat index values approaching 110 degrees for some localities. For that reason, we have issued a Weather Authority Alert Day for Tuesday, July 9th.

Tuesday

Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 90s for most of the region, but when combined with the humidity, it’ll feel a lot hotter. It’ll feel hottest around 2-5 pm, before a few showers and storms pop up in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Hot for sure

Dangerous heat expected

Remember that heat is the number one leading cause of weather related deaths. It can sneak up on anyone, and can severely impact those at high risk. Be sure you remember these important things when experiencing extreme heat-

- Stay hydrated

- Keep pets safe and off the pavement

- Check up on loved ones

- Never leave any person or pet in a hot car

- Take frequent breaks in the shade if outside

- Familiarize yourself with the symptoms of heat related illness