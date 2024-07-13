Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Monday, July 15th and Tuesday, July 16th

ROANOKE, Va. – A Weather Authority Alert Day is in effect for both Monday and Tuesday of this week for dangerous and extreme heat.

Monday

Peak heat index values on Monday will be anywhere from 90-105° with a couple of spots possibly feeling even hotter.

Monday

There is a major heat risk in effect for Monday. Those who work long hours outside need to be cautious along with those who have health concerns.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be similar in the fact that temperatures will reach the mid-upper 90s and perhaps triple digits for some. The heat index, or feels-like will be well into the 100s for counties east of the Blue Ridge.

Tuesday

The heat risk is extreme for isolated areas across the region on Tuesday. The threat remains for those who work long hours outside and for those with health concerns.

Next several days

Humidity is on the rise over the next couple of days. This will only add insult to injury and emphasis on the already blistering hot temperatures.

Remember that heat is the number one leading cause of weather related deaths. It can sneak up on anyone, and can severely impact those at high risk. Be sure you remember these important things when experiencing extreme heat-

- Stay hydrated

- Keep pets safe and off the pavement

- Check up on loved ones

- Never leave any person or pet in a hot car

- Take frequent breaks in the shade if outside

- Familiarize yourself with the symptoms of heat related illness