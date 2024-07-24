A wet Wednesday on tap

ROANOKE, Va. – After an insanely dry start to summer, we’ve finally received quite a bit of beneficial rain and will continue to do so over the next couple of days.

Frequent downpours appear likely today to the south of Highway 460, with a few thunderstorms possible as well. More isolated cases of flash flooding are certainly possible, particularly in urbanized areas with poor drainage and on roads. Remember to not drive through any sitting water as it can appear much shallower than it actually is.

widespread for most

After some steady overnight rain, Thursday appears to be the last chance for widespread rain. Showers and storms will become a bit more isolated on Friday before we dry up this weekend. Humidity values will drop as well, making for a pleasant weekend.

Rainy Throughout

Temperatures over the next few days remain seasonable in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will make the air feel muggy today, but that’ll change this weekend as a northerly wind brings drier air into the region.

Nice weekend ahead

The Olympics start up Wednesday, with the opening ceremonies scheduled for Friday. Conditions look pretty nice with temperatures in the upper 70s and partly cloudy skies.