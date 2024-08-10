The Calm AFTER the Storm

ROANOKE, VA – Following Debby’s drenching of the east coast, it’ll be a gorgeous weekend across the region.

A nice day!

Temperatures this weekend max out in the mid 80s, with mostly sunny skies throughout the area. It’ll feel cooler and less humid due to a cold front passing through the area. It’ll be a great weekend to get outside, just be wary of lingering flooding along rivers and streams.

Cooler than average for central US

Temperatures remain in the mid 80s for much of the week, with clouds building slowly by Tuesday and Wednesday. There’s a chance we could see a few isolated showers Tuesday, with stronger storms possible later in the week Thursday and Friday.

Mild temps this week

We’re also continuing to monitor the tropics, as there is a significant chance we see our next tropical system form. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 20% chance of formation over the next 48 hours, and an 80% chance over the next week. Currently, models are indicating this storm will stay off the coast and remain a fish storm, but we’ll still have to keep an eye on it for any drastic changes. There could be some stronger rip currents and choppy conditions at the beach as this storm turns north. This would be our fifth storm in the Atlantic this year, and would be named Ernesto.