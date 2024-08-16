Scattered showers return Friday afternoon, but what about the weekend?

ROANOKE, Va. – We are tracking a front that moves across the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys on Friday. As it continues to move east, we will see showers and storms in the afternoon.

headlines

Afternoon highs get back into the 80s on Friday. A couple of spots in our eastern zones could see temperatures get a little warmer than what’s forecasted below. This will all depend on the timing of cloud cover.

Today

Here is a look at the overall setup. Low pressure is just to our north and will be fueling a severe weather threat to our west.

Tracking a front

Here is a look at the elevated risk for severe storms Friday. While the threat does not include Southwest and Central Virginia, we will likely see a couple of strong storms develop in the afternoon.

Severe weather setup

At about 1 p.m., moisture will begin to move in from the west. These showers and storms continue to move east through the afternoon and evening.

this afternoon

The overall severe setup shifts east for Saturday. Low pressure will linger toward the north and provide the ability for storms to fire up Saturday afternoon. Temperatures and moisture will be up for Saturday, which means an increase in instability or storm potential.

tomorrow

At the moment, we are under a marginal risk (level 1/5) for severe weather for Saturday.

Tomorrow

Here is the latest advisory for Hurricane Ernesto from the National Hurricane Center. It is expected to briefly strengthen as it continues north through the day, but then it begins to weaken as it moves into the northern Atlantic next week.

Tracking North northeast

