Fall weather continues this week!

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures are in the 70s once again! Areas across the New River Valley will stay in the upper 60s. All around, it will be a fantastic day for the outdoors!

Forecast

We are continuing to track low humidity for the rest of the week. An area of low pressure to our north is funneling in cool and dry air from Canada.

Dry Air Stays

The overall setup for the northeast favors a few showers Wednesday and Thursday as a short wave trough or a ripple in the atmosphere brings a little bit of moisture to the region. We won’t see any rain, but this will continue the theme of cool and dry air moving into Southwest and Central Virginia.

Weak Front To Our North

Morning lows will continue to be in the 40s for most through the weekend, but areas along the Blue Ridge will be in the mid-30s!

Cool Mornings

This weekend will feature clear and sunny skies as well. Temperatures briefly warm up into the upper 70s with a few spots likely hitting 80 degrees, but these conditions quickly change as we head into next week thanks to another front that marches through the region.

Mid-Levels

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast. Plenty of sunshine to go around!

Clear and Sunny

While we are dealing with fantastic weather, the state of Florida will unfortunately be dealing with a major hurricane.

Here is a look at futurecast this evening. Heavy rain and gusty winds will embark along the peninsula.

7:00PM Wednesday

Milton will make landfall later Wednesday night as a major hurricane (category 3+). Here is a look at what futurecast could look like around the time of landfall. Lots of rain will be packed on the north side of the storm, and tropical storm-force winds extend across the state.

2:00 AM Thursday

