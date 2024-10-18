Quiet weather dominates Southwest and Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – We will all enjoy quiet weather conditions through the weekend and into much of the coming week. A dominating high-pressure system will bring sunny skies and warm temperatures to the region.

Forecast for the weekend and the week ahead

Southeast and central Virginia residents can expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday, with highs around 70 degrees...albeit a little cooler in the mountains. Skies will remain mostly clear through Saturday night into Sunday. The fair weather is expected to continue throughout next week, with temperatures ranging between 70 and 78 degrees.

A nice warming trend will persist, with Wednesday expected to be the warmest day of the week. No significant rain chances are anticipated in the immediate forecast.

Weather system brewing in the West

While Virginia enjoys mild conditions, a weather system in the Western U.S. is producing rain and snow showers. The system is moving slowly eastward but is currently not expected to impact us. Temperatures across the Rockies are particularly cold, marking 20 to 25 degrees below average in select locations. This chilly air is expected to gradually move east but is unlikely to reach Virginia late next week or next weekend.

Stay tuned to WSLS.com and Weather Authority for updates on the weather forecast and any upcoming changes in conditions.