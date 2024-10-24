A little cooler this afternoon, but big changes are on the way

ROANOKE, Va. – It will be a beautiful fall-like day with temperatures warming up hour by hour thanks to abundant sunshine!

Today

If you plan on going hiking or visiting a National Park on Thursday, you will see high to peak amounts of color along the Blue Ridge Mountains and in Shenandoah National Park.

Foliage

Temperatures are a little cooler out there Thursday afternoon thanks to a cool front that passed through overnight. Mid-60s and lower 70s are expected across the Commonwealth.

Today

Once we head into the weekend, we will see another front pass through. We could also see a few light showers passing overhead for areas in the NRV and Highlands. However, rain chances only exist in the early hours of Saturday and are very low at the moment.

Next Few Days

By 8 a.m. Saturday morning, the cold front will have passed on through. What we’ll see is partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures by Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

Cold Front

Something you may have noticed is that it is very dry out there! We haven’t seen any notable rain since Oct. 1!

October

