Fall feels for Friday!

ROANOKE, Va. – As has been the case for the last few days (even weeks), we’ll have more sunshine and mild temperatures.

Temperatures max out Friday in the low to mid-70s, which is slightly above average for this time of year. That’ll last into Saturday before we see our next temperature drop between Saturday and Sunday as a cold front moves through.

Mild for Most

This cold front could produce a few isolated showers, with the greatest chances residing in the Highlands zone and into West Virginia. Rain chances at the most will be 20%.

Sunshine continues...

We get a bit cooler next week after that cold front moves through, with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s into the low 60s to start the week out. However, the warmth comes back late next week, with temperatures in the 70s.

Roller coaster temps throughout

Given the fact this is the last weekend before Halloween, there will surely be lots of happenings around the area. Temperatures Friday night will be in the 60s and 70s, making for another calm evening for any Halloween events. Halloween (next Thursday) itself appears to be mild, with highs in the 70s, and lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s across the region, so be sure you prepare if you’re heading out to trick or treat!

Spooky good temperatures tonight

Have a great Friday!