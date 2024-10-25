What to expect this weekend across southwest and central Virginia

Weather update for Friday and Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – The day began with abundant sunshine on Friday, but cloud cover increased as the afternoon progressed. Areas near the West Virginia border may have seen a couple of stray showers. Although the shower coverage was minimal, a rogue shower or two remain possible Friday night and into early Saturday.

Friday evening will see temperatures dropping from the lower 70s at 6p to the lower 60s by around 10 p.m. Overnight lows will eventually fall into the 40s and 50s.

Saturday's weather forecast

Saturday is likely to start with more cloud cover, transitioning to increased sunshine by the afternoon. The day will be breezy, with wind gusts potentially reaching up to 20 mph. Temperatures will stay above average to start the weekend.

Extended forecast

Sunday will bring cooler temperatures, with highs expected in the lower 60s. Despite the cooler air, ample sunshine is forecasted, providing a sunny end to the weekend. Cool conditions are anticipated to persist into early next week, but a BIG warm-up is expected by the latter part of the week...just in time for Halloween.

