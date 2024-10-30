Dry and warm Halloween night forecast all across southwest and central Virginia

Wednesday evening forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – After another nice day on Wednesday, the evening will remain dry with some clouds here or there. Temperatures will fall from the 70s into the 60s late this afternoon into the evening.

Forecast for Halloween remains dry with rising temperatures

Thursday is expected to start with sunshine, although cloud cover will begin building later in the day as a cold front approaches. Nonetheless, the day will remain dry, with temperatures beginning in the 50s and rising to highs in the upper 70s, well above average for this time of year.

Trick-or-treat forecast

All is good weather-wise for trick-or-treaters Thursday evening. Temperatures will start in the 70s early on, eventually dropping to the upper 60s by 9 p.m. Skies will remain partly cloudy, ensuring both a warm and dry forecast for all the ghosts and goblins.

Cold front to bring brief weather changes

Looking ahead, a cold front currently stationed to the west is expected to make its arrival late Thursday night. While the front may lead to a couple of stray showers late Thursday night into Friday morning (especially in the mountains), the main impact will come with the cooler temperatures this weekend. Temperatures are likely to cool down into the mid to upper 60s, with scattered clouds and a slight chance for a few more mountain showers. We’ll warm up again next week.