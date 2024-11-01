Mild start to November with more clouds than sun on the month’s first day

ROANOKE, Va. – After an abnormally warm Halloween, we’re looking at much milder temperatures to start November.

Still warm...

Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 70s Friday as we anticipate a cold front sweeping through the area on Friday. That front could produce a few instances of isolated showers, but limited moisture will limit any rainfall we receive. Rain chances persist into the weekend but are gradually decreasing. Weekend temperatures drop into the 60s, which is much more seasonable than what we have experienced over the last couple of days.

Brief showers possible

After a sunshine-filled Sunday, clouds return early next week and gradually build by about mid-week. We could eventually see a brief shower or two by Wednesday, but chances remain low. High-pressure returns and drives temperatures upward later in the week.

Mild start to November

Election Day will be mild for most, with no rain expected. Umbrellas won’t be needed if you’re in line for the polls.

Rain chance limited

Have a great Friday!