Looking ahead to the weekend for southwest and central Virginia

Weather overview for tonight

ROANOKE, Va. – Skies will start to clear out late Friday afternoon into the evening, making for a nice night for high school football. Temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 60s around 7 p.m., falling to the lower 60s by 10 p.m...eventually overnight lows will drop into the mid-to-upper 40s.

Forecast for weekend weather

Saturday may start with a stray shower or two, especially in areas south of Highway 460, but overall the day is expected to see increasing amounts of sunshine. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Sunday will be dry under a pleasant mix of sun and clouds, with even cooler temperatures dropping into the middle 60s. Temperatures will likely rise into the 70s again next week.

Daylight Saving Time reminder

Friendly reminder: Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Clocks should be set back one hour before going to bed on Saturday night. This will result in a Sunday sunrise at 6:46 a.m. and the sunset at 5:19 p.m.